Appeal after sex assault on dog walker

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on a footpath at Rathieburn, Erskine on Sunday morning

A woman was sexually assaulted as she walked her dog on a footpath in Renfrewshire.

The 43-year-old was approached from behind on a footpath in Rashieburn, Erskine at 03:15.

Police said she has been left "extremely distressed" by the incident but she did not need hospital treatment.

Officers investigating the assault are trying to establish whether the woman's attacker was a man or a woman.

Det Insp John Stewart asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

He added: "Officers are carrying out inquiries in the Rashieburn area, including house to house enquiries, to gather more information on this attack.

"We will also be reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

"Our investigation is at an early stage to gather more information and establish if it was a man or woman responsible for this attack, and more details on it.

"I am aware that this incident will be concerning to the local community, however I would like to reassure them that additional officers are patrolling the area, and anyone with concerns should speak to officers."