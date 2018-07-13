Aircraft in runway crash at Oban Airport
A light aircraft has crashed at Oban Airport in Argyll and Bute.
Police said they were called to the airport at about 14:05.
No-one was injured. It is thought there were three people on board the plane which ended up off the runway near the beach.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance. Inquiries to establish the cause of the crash are ongoing."