Aircraft in runway crash at Oban Airport

Image copyright Kevin McGlynn Image caption The aircraft ended up off the runway near the beach

A light aircraft has crashed at Oban Airport in Argyll and Bute.

Police said they were called to the airport at about 14:05.

No-one was injured. It is thought there were three people on board the plane which ended up off the runway near the beach.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance. Inquiries to establish the cause of the crash are ongoing."