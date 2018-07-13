Image copyright Facebook

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after making his second appearance in court charged with the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

The schoolgirl's body was found on the Isle of Bute several hours after she was reported missing on 2 July.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

He made no plea to the charges and was fully committed for trial.

Alesha, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, had been staying at her grandmother's house on Bute when she was reported missing.