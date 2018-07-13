Man held after £120,000 bus station drug recovery
- 13 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after heroin with a street value of £120,000 was found at a Glasgow bus station.
Police received a report at 19:15 on Thursday that a bag containing the class A drug had been found at Buchanan Bus Station.
Police Scotland said the bag contained more than two kilos of the drug.
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.