A man has been charged after heroin with a street value of £120,000 was found at a Glasgow bus station.

Police received a report at 19:15 on Thursday that a bag containing the class A drug had been found at Buchanan Bus Station.

Police Scotland said the bag contained more than two kilos of the drug.

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.