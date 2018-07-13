Image copyright Marissa McTeague

A burst water main has caused flooding in Glasgow and affected water supplies to thousands of homes.

The burst happened in Garscube Road, near the M8 flyover in Cowcaddens, causing severe congestion in the area.

Flooding has affected Garscube Road, New City Road and Phoenix Road and there is no access to the westbound M8 from J17 Great Western Road.

About 25,000 customers were thought to have had problems with their supplies, with about 5,000 still affected.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: "Engineers are currently on site repairing a burst water main in Garscube Road, Glasgow. They are working hard to restore supplies to customers affected.

"Scottish Water apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks everyone for their patience and understanding."

There was also an earlier burst water main in Bearsden which led to some customers temporarily losing water supplies.

Image copyright Marissa McTeague Image caption The main burst in Garscube Road, near the M8 flyover