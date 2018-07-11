Three people accused of Glasgow 'murder'
- 11 July 2018
Three people have appeared in court accused of murdering a man in Glasgow.
Paul McCann, 37, Mark Moncrieff, 32 and Domenica Smith, 21, are alleged to have attacked and killed Brian Boyle in Reidvale Street on 9 July.
They are also accused of assaulting Kaleigh Boyle, and of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
All three made no plea and were remanded in custody by Sheriff Anthony Deutsch.