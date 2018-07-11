Image copyright Nnot specified Image caption Tracey Wylde was found dead in her home in 1997

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in Glasgow in 1997.

Zhi Min Chen, 43, is accused of killing Tracey Wylde, who was 21. Ms Wylde's body was found in her flat in the Barmulloch area.

Zhi Min Chen, who is from Glasgow, appeared in private at the city's sheriff court.

He made no plea and Sheriff Anthony Deutsch remanded him in custody.