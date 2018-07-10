Glasgow & West Scotland

Three arrested over man's death in Glasgow

  • 10 July 2018

Three people have been arrested after a man suffered fatal injuries during an incident in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Reidvale Street, Glasgow, at about 17:00 on Monday.

Two men were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and one later died from his injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said two men and a woman had been arrested and inquiries were continuing.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites