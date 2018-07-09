Biker dies in Loch Lomondside crash

A biker has died after a crash involving a van on the A82 Loch Lomondside road between Ardlui and Tarbet.

It happened at about 12:00 as the 64-year-old was heading north on a Honda bike.

It struck a silver Vauxhall Vivaro travelling in the opposite direction near Ardvorlich Cottage. The 33-year-old van driver was not injured.

Police investigating the collision have appealed for witnesses to contact them.