Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A77 south of Ballantrae

Police have released the name of a woman who died in a two-car crash in Ayrshire.

Trisha McIlwraith, 50, was from the Carrick area of South Ayrshire.

She died when the Ford Fusion car she was travelling in and a Ford Ranger collided on the A77 just south of Ballantrae on Saturday.

The driver of the Fusion was reported to be in a critical condition. The occupants of the other car were treated for minor injuries.