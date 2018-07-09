Victim named after fatal crash on A77 near Ballantrae
- 9 July 2018
Police have released the name of a woman who died in a two-car crash in Ayrshire.
Trisha McIlwraith, 50, was from the Carrick area of South Ayrshire.
She died when the Ford Fusion car she was travelling in and a Ford Ranger collided on the A77 just south of Ballantrae on Saturday.
The driver of the Fusion was reported to be in a critical condition. The occupants of the other car were treated for minor injuries.