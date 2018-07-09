Glasgow & West Scotland

Teenager dies after Loch Lomond rescue

  • 9 July 2018
Loch Lomond from Luss Image copyright Anthony Parkes
Image caption Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the teenager's death

A teenager has died after being rescued from Loch Lomond.

The alarm was raised after the 17-year-old was spotted in the loch, north of Luss, at about 19:20 on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the boy was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, where he later died.

She added: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, however there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."

