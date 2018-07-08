Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A77 south of Ballantrae

A 50-year-old woman has died in a two-car crash in Ayrshire.

She was a passenger in a Ford Fusion car when it collided with a Ford Ranger on the A77 at Garleffin Wood just south of Ballantrae at 14:40 on Saturday.

The 63-year-old male driver of the car she was in was airlifted to hospital and is in a critical condition.

The driver and three passengers in the other car have been treated for minor injuries. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Ian Thornton, of the divisional road policing unit in Ayrshire, said: "Although a number of people stopped to assist at the crash, we would still appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to police, who either saw the crash or the vehicles being driven prior to the collision taking place, or indeed have dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiry to come forward."

The road was closed for about nine hours while investigations were carried out. It has since reopened.