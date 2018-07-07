Image copyright Google

The emergency services were called to the scene after a balcony collapsed on a property in Millport on the Isle of Cumbrae.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five people were involved. No-one was thought to have been seriously injured.

Crews were called to the two-storey detached property in Clyde Street at about 15:23.

A spokeswoman said two appliances remained in attendance.

Jason Connolly, manager at nearby Minstrels bar, told the BBC: "There were a few fire engines and police. All the people on the balcony got out no problem."

He said the balcony was on a new-build house and decking on the first floor collapsed.

"There were a few people on the balcony, it came down and the people slid to one side.

"I think there may have been a broken ankle."