Image copyright AFP Image caption Police want to trace a man in a distinctive white shirt in connection with the murder bid

Police have released CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over an attempted murder in Glasgow.

A 57-year-old man is critically ill after the attack, which happened near the junction of Hope Street and Cowcaddens Road, about 00:10 on Sunday.

It is believed the suspect ran off after the incident in the direction of Hope Street.

The man captured in the CCTV image was wearing a distinctive white shirt with exotic birds on it.

He is described as white, in his mid-20s, around 6ft, of stocky build, with short, dark hair and stubble.

The man was also wearing dark knee-length shorts and Converse-style trainers.