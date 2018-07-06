Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tributes to Alesha were left on the Isle of Bute alongside a school photograph of her

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the rape and murder of schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail.

The six-year-old's body was found on the Isle of Bute on Monday, just hours after she was reported missing.

The teenager, who was arrested on Wednesday, appeared in private before Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Alesha, who was from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, had been staying at her grandmother's house when she was reported missing at 06:25 on Monday.

During a brief appearance the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to return to court next week.