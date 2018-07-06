Image copyright Traffic Scotland

The northbound carriageway of the Erskine Bridge was closed after a trailer carrying grass cuttings overturned.

It is believed about six tonnes of grass was spilled onto the road. Long queues of traffic have built up as preparations were made to clear the blockage.

Traffic Scotland tweeted that it was "bad news for hay-fever sufferers".

At 09:50, one lane of the carriageway was reported to have re-opened.

Congestion on the M8 motorway stretched for several miles along the westbound carriageway, from Glasgow Airport to the bridge.

The bridge fully re-opened at 11:10.