Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Wilson's body was found near Keir Hardie Avenue in Holytown

A 15-year-old schoolboy killed a man amid claims he had tried to kiss his girlfriend.

The teenager attacked Jack Wilson, 20, in Holytown, North Lanarkshire, last October.

The youth - who cannot be named for legal reasons - punched Mr Wilson, who suffered a head injury and never recovered.

The 15-year-old admitted a culpable homicide charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

A judge continued his bail pending sentencing next month.

The court heard Mr Wilson had been out with different friends before the attack on 14 October.

He had been drinking and was heard talking about the anniversary of his father's death.

The 15-year-old, his young girlfriend and others were also out in Holytown that evening.

The killer left at one point to buy food.

'Watch this'

Mr Wilson then turned up, started talking to the girl, and put his arm around her.

She appeared upset and her boyfriend was annoyed when she told him what had happened.

The 15-year-old later spotted Mr Wilson, who was on his own.

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said a 13-year-old boy witnessed the "fatal assault" after the killer told him: "Watch this".

Mr Wilson was punched on the head and did not get up. The teenager also aimed a kick at him.

Image caption The teenager will be sentenced next month

The killer then left the scene but returned and discovered Mr Wilson had not moved.

He was described as "barely breathing".

The boy then told another girl to dial 999 as a local resident tried to give Mr Wilson first aid.

The teenager later stated he had "punched an older boy" because he had "tried to kiss and touch his girlfriend".

The boy's father went on to tell police in the area that his son had been involved in the assault.

Mr Wilson, of nearby Newarthill, ended up on life support, but died in hospital two days after being struck.

The cause of death was a head injury.

The teenager was later held by police, but made no comment.

Lady Scott deferred sentencing for reports until 3 August in Edinburgh.