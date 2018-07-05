Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man was swimming near the Maid of the Loch when he got into difficulty

Police searching for a swimmer missing in Loch Lomond have recovered a body.

The 25-year-old man was with friends when got into difficulty near the Maid of the Loch in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.

A police helicopter and the Loch Lomond Rescue boat responded to the 999 call, which was made about 21:25 on Wednesday.

The search resumed at first light on Thursday and the man's body was recovered from the loch at about 10:20.

Formal identification has still to take place but a force spokeswoman confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.