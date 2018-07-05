Body found in Loch Lomond in search for missing swimmer
Police searching for a swimmer missing in Loch Lomond have recovered a body.
The 25-year-old man was with friends when got into difficulty near the Maid of the Loch in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.
A police helicopter and the Loch Lomond Rescue boat responded to the 999 call, which was made about 21:25 on Wednesday.
The search resumed at first light on Thursday and the man's body was recovered from the loch at about 10:20.
Formal identification has still to take place but a force spokeswoman confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.