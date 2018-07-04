Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near haulage firm B. Mundell Ltd's Tarbert depot

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a collision between a car and two cyclists on the A83.

The incident happened about a quarter of a mile south of haulage firm B. Mundell Ltd's depot in Tarbert around midday on Tuesday.

Police said a black Volkswagen Golf being driven by a 24-year-old man collided with a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.

Both cyclists were taken to Mid-Argyll Hospital in Lochgilphead.

The woman was later transferred to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment for head and leg injuries.

Accident investigations

Her condition is described by hospital staff as serious.

The man was released after treatment for arm and shoulder injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for about five hours to allow accident investigations to take place.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved to contact them.