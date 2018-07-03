Image copyright SPCA Image caption Bolt, Tiny and Patch were poisoned with antifreeze

Authorities are investigating two separate cases of cruelty to cats.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for help after six cats were poisoned with antifreeze in Kilbirnie, Ayrshire.

Meanwhile, police in Glenrothes are looking for witnesses after a Bengal cat was picked up and repeatedly thrown to the ground.

The animal suffered a fractured skull and may potentially lose an eye after the attack at 00:45 on Sunday 1 July in Minto Crescent.

Officers were contacted after the owner of the light-grey female cat called Kameere, heard her pet in distress.

After looking out of her window she saw a man picking her cat up and repeatedly throwing it to the ground.

He is described as white, 6ft tall and with a slim build. Following the incident he ran off towards the Glenwood Shopping Centre.

Sgt Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station said: "This is an absolutely sickening and violent attack on a defenceless animal, that has left the cat with very serious injuries.

"We would ask that anyone who witnessed what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity within Minto Crescent during the early hours of Sunday morning, to contact police immediately."

The Kilbirnie incidents happened between 15 May and 7 June.

Scotland's animal welfare charity was alerted after six cats displayed similar symptoms and died.

A Scottish SPCA undercover inspector said: "We were made aware of this spate of poisonings after one of the victims was sent away for a post- mortem examination, the results of which confirmed our fears.

"Ethylene glycol is highly poisonous to cats and causes a very slow, painful death. In this case all six cats lived in close proximity to each other so we are dealing with what appears to be a very cruel and deliberate act.

"It is essential that everyone stores anti-freeze out of reach of cats and other animals. "There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence."