Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near haulage firm B. Mundell Ltd's Tarbert depot

A cyclist is seriously ill after she was involved in an accident with a car on a country road.

Police Scotland said the collision happened about midday on Tuesday on the A83, near haulage firm B. Mundell Ltd's depot in Tarbert, Argyll and Bute.

It is understood the injured woman has been taken to Mid Argyll Hospital Hospital in Lochgilphead.

The road remains closed and people coming off the ferry at Campbeltown have been warned to expect delays.

The section of road affected is between Tarbert and Kennacraig.