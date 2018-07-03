Image copyright Peel Lifestyle Outlets Image caption An aerial view of how the new Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet will look

A £100m planning application to build a complex with shops, restaurants and a cinema on the banks of the Clyde has been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

Developers say the Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet will create 2,000 new jobs when it opens in 2021.

Planning permission in principal was granted in 2008 to rejuvenate the 74-acre site.

The new application was submitted by Glasgow Harbour Ltd on behalf of Peel Lifestyle Outlets.

Jason Pullen, Peel Lifestyle Outlets' Managing Director, said: "We are creating the next generation of outlet destination by delivering a balanced combination of exciting leisure and entertainment with a strong retail offering.

"Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet will have a multi-generational appeal, as operators are supported by events, activities and performance space.

"The initial £100m investment, as well as delivering crucial construction and retail jobs, represents the next step in fulfilling the Glasgow Harbour masterplan and we're excited to bring more life back to Glasgow's Clydeside."

'New opportunities'

It is estimated the 350,000 sq ft complex could be worth about £45m a year to the local economy when complete.

Work is expected to start on the site next year.

The development will create employment during construction and deliver a further 2,000 retail and leisure jobs when it opens in 2021, according to a recent report by Amion Consulting.

It also said the project has the potential to generate up to 5 million additional visits per year, delivering further economic benefit for the wider economy.

The company's outlets in Manchester and Gloucester have staged events such as live fashion shows and food festivals.

Steven Underwood, chief executive of The Peel Group, said: "We're looking forward to creating thousands of new jobs and opportunities for the people of Glasgow."

The complex will join other attractions on the banks of the Clyde such as the Glasgow Science Centre and the Riverside Museum.

The first phase of the Glasgow Harbour masterplan was completed by Peel Group ten years ago and involved the construction of 1,100 apartments on the site of the former Meadowside Granary, which was demolished in 2002.