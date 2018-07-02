Body of young girl found on Isle of Bute

The body of a young girl has been found on the site of a former hotel on the Isle of Bute.

Police confirmed a female child's body was discovered in Rothesay at about 09:00 on Monday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were investigating after a six-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in Rothesay at 06:25 on Monday.

An inquiry has been launched and an investigation is ongoing.