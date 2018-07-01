Man arrested over TRNSMT speaker climb

Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Gallagher told the man to "jump or get down" during his set at TRNSMT

A man has been arrested after scaling speaker rigging at the TRNSMT festival during a performance by Liam Gallagher.

Police said the 34-year-old had been charged with breach of the peace after the former Oasis star's set was briefly stopped because of the incident.

The man was among six people arrested at the festival on Saturday, which is being held at Glasgow Green.

The force said a further 33 people were also reported for alleged drugs offences.

During his set, Gallagher was seen alerting stage crew and then told the man to "jump or get down" from the speaker stack.

'Public order offences'

The incident prompted booing from the crowd, while the stage crew cut the music.

Police said: ""Police can confirm that a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with a breach of the peace after he climbed part of the speaker stack during the Liam Gallagher set at TRNSMT festival on Saturday 30 June 2018.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Image copyright PA

The force said there were three arrests for public order offences at the festival, which is due to conclude on Sunday before resuming again on 6 July.

The added: "There were six arrests at TRNSMT festival on Saturday 30 June 2018. Three were for public order offences, two for being in the possession of flares and one for being in the possession of a weapon.

"There were 33 people reported to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged drugs offences."

The arrests come after officers charged eight people with separate offences on Friday while another 34 were reported for drugs crimes.