Cyclist seriously injured in Rutherglen crash
- 30 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Rutherglen, near Glasgow.
The 54-year-old man was hurt when his bike and a black Seat Leon collided on Cathkin Road, near Burnside Road, at about 07:40 on Friday.
The road was closed for a number of hours while police officers investigated the crash.
The injured man is reported to be in a stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.