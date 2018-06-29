Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Large crowds gathered and looked on as firefighters tackled the blaze

The leader of Glasgow City Council has criticised the response of insurance companies to the fire which destroyed parts of the iconic art school.

Susan Aitken said the firms "are not behaving very well" in the way they have dealt with residents.

Since the fire in the Mackintosh building on 15 June the occupants of 33 properties have not been able to access their homes.

On Thursday it emerged sections of The Mack are to be dismantled.

Ms Aitken told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We know the insurers, in my view, are not behaving very well in this respect.

"They are dancing on the head of a pin.

"We are providing letters for residents to give to insurers, stating that although their buildings may not have been directly damaged, they are uninhabitable."

'Emergency situation'

The council and the Scottish government have set up a hardship fund which will provide £3,000 per household.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed on Thursday that business rate contributions would be increased from 75% to 95%.

Ms Aitken added: "This is an emergency situation.

"It is highly unusual for this number of people to be decanted at any one time."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The art school and nearby O2 building were gutted by fire on 15 June

Resident Martin McGinley told the programme he had not been able to access his home since the fire.

He added: "Our insurers are not willing to help us in any way. We are still paying out mortgage.

"We were offered Temporary Emergency Accommodation but we are not allowed the internet.

"That means I could lose my job."

'Sudden collapse'

On Thursday Raymond Barlow, the authority's head of building control, warned that the likelihood of the building suddenly collapsing was increasing by the day.

He said: "It has become urgent that we take down the south facade.

"As the process begins, it will be likely that the other walls will also need to be reduced.

Image copyright PA Image caption Many businesses and residents have been unable to return to the area since the fire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council has warned about the dangers of falling bricks or stonework from the site

"We do not know what effect this will have on the rest of the building, so I have to be clear this site remains dangerous and is becoming more dangerous.

"It is particularly important that people observe the cordon which remains in place."

The fire was the second blaze in four years at the Charles Rennie Mackintosh building.

It was still undergoing renovations from the 2014 fire when it was engulfed by flames.

Appeal for footage

Meanwhile, expert investigators have appealed for images and footage of the fire.

Assistant Chief Officer David McGown, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are asking any member of the public with video footage or still images of the significant fire in Glasgow that evening to submit these to our investigation team.

"There has been a high volume of images and video already published and you might think your material is no different but I ask you to please let us take a look.

"We will cast a forensic and expert eye over it - and it could prove crucial to our investigation."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fire service has appealed for footage of the blaze

Any images should be sent to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Assistant Chief Officer McGown said there would be no quick answers.

He added: "There is a high volume of information and numerous lines of inquiry we require to process.

"This is a formidable investigation, it is a very complex process - and I reiterate that it will take time."

In a separate development, Glasgow School of Art and Kier Construction Limited have confirmed they have jointly concluded that the current contract for the Mackintosh Building restoration will end with immediate effect as it "could no longer be fulfilled or completed".

A joint statement from both partied confirmed the value of the contract when it was awarded in June 2016 was about £25m and it was scheduled for completion in January 2019.