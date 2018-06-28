Image copyright Mike Gibbons/Spindrift Image caption Rasmussen fired at strangers in a series of attacks as he travelled in an Audi car

A man who fired a paintball gun at walkers on the West Highland Way has been jailed for 18 months.

Anthony Rasmussen, 24, fired at 47-year-old Miriam Bell as she walked with her children, hitting her on the hip.

During a two-hour period on 23 June 2017, Rasmussen targeted five other walkers, including Elizabeth Hayes, 59, who was struck twice on the rib cage, on the elbow and the side of her face.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, Rasmussen admitted seven charges.

These included shooting Mrs Hayes to her injury.

The attacks took place on the route of the West Highland Way between its start in Milngavie and Carbeth.

Rasmussen, a father-of-two from Clydebank, also admitted shooting at a further four people in the area.

He was traced by police after Mrs Bell's husband noted the registration of the Audi car he was in as he carried out the attacks.

Jailing Rasmussen, Sheriff Martin Jones QC said his prison term had been reduced from two years because of his guilty plea.