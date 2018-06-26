Missing nine-year old Skye Docherty found safe and well
- 26 June 2018
A nine-year-old girl who was missing from her home in Glasgow overnight has been found safe and well.
A major search was under way for Skye Docherty who had last been seen at her home in the Yoker area of the city at 21:15 on Monday.
Police said she had never disappeared before and it was out of character for her to leave home without telling anyone.
Skye was found on Tuesday morning, a police spokesman said.