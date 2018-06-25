Image copyright Glasgow Image caption James Torbett has gone on trial at the High Court in Glasgow

A man has gone on trial at the High Court in Glasgow charged with sexually assaulting six children between 1970 and 1990.

James Torbett, 71, known as Jim, denies all the charges against him.

The boys were aged between four and 14 years old at the time when the alleged abuse started.

Mr Torbett is accused of assaulting them at a number of locations - including Barrowfield Football Ground in the east end of Glasgow.

Prosecutors also list factory premises known as The Trophy Centre in the city's southside.

Offences are also alleged to have occurred at Mr Torbett's Glasgow home and dormitories in Belgium and France.

James Torbett denies all the charges against him. The trial is expected to last for up to ten days.