A broadcaster is to stand trial charged with raping a 12 year-old girl in France.

Bryce Curdy, 66, denies allegations he attacked the child between April and August 2012 at an address in Puissalicon.

It is further claimed Mr Curdy, who has worked for STV and Radio Clyde, did "threaten to kill her and her mother".

Mr Curdy's lawyer Lorenzo Alonzi, pled not guilty on his client's behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.

The allegation includes claims the girl was seized by the arms and held down causing her head to hit a table.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC said he was ready for a trial to be set and Lord Beckett fixed proceedings to begin in September.

Bail for Mr Curdy, of Ayr, South Ayrshire, was continued.

Mr Curdy has also previously worked for West Sound and Smooth Radio.