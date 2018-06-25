Image copyright University of Glasgow Image caption University Memorial Chapel at Glasgow University featuring the roll of honour

Researchers at Glasgow University have identified 19 men killed in World War One who were missing from the university's roll of honour.

Amongst those discovered was a successful rugby player who was capped for Scotland, a doctor and a teacher.

One hundred years after the war, their names will now be carved in stone alongside those already remembered in the University Memorial Chapel.

Their connection to the university was confirmed using admissions archives.

Image caption Private Archibald Morrison studied at the university for a year, cutting short his studies to serve in the King's Own Scottish Borderers as a private

Image caption Captain William Campbell Church played for Glasgow Academicals before being killed by machine gun fire at Gallipoli

Image caption James Crawford Robertson, from Beith, North Ayrshire, was a teacher at Shawlands Academy before serving in the 17th Battalion Highland Light Infantry

Image caption George Nelson, of Dowanhill, Glasgow, died on 24 January 1917, aged 23

Image caption Captain William Turner gained a first class certificate for surgery at the university before joining the Royal Army Medical Corps, serving on both the east and western fronts

University chaplain, Reverend Stuart MacQuarrie said: "It's right to honour all of our fallen with their names engraved on an additional stone panel in the Memorial Chapel, which was built to remember the great sacrifice made by the university's students, staff and alumni during the First World War.

"We invite all the families, schools and communities related to the fallen to join us for the memorial services on November 11."

John Briggs, clerk of senate & vice-principal of the University of Glasgow, said: "The stories that have been uncovered about our fallen are both inspiring and profoundly moving.

"We are humbled and deeply honoured to be able to commemorate their lives in this way, one hundred years after the First World War."

The university has appealed for anyone with information, family stories or pictures related to the 19 additional names to get in touch with them.