WW1 names added to Glasgow University memorial
Researchers at Glasgow University have identified 19 men killed in World War One who were missing from the university's roll of honour.
Amongst those discovered was a successful rugby player who was capped for Scotland, a doctor and a teacher.
One hundred years after the war, their names will now be carved in stone alongside those already remembered in the University Memorial Chapel.
Their connection to the university was confirmed using admissions archives.
University chaplain, Reverend Stuart MacQuarrie said: "It's right to honour all of our fallen with their names engraved on an additional stone panel in the Memorial Chapel, which was built to remember the great sacrifice made by the university's students, staff and alumni during the First World War.
"We invite all the families, schools and communities related to the fallen to join us for the memorial services on November 11."
John Briggs, clerk of senate & vice-principal of the University of Glasgow, said: "The stories that have been uncovered about our fallen are both inspiring and profoundly moving.
"We are humbled and deeply honoured to be able to commemorate their lives in this way, one hundred years after the First World War."
The university has appealed for anyone with information, family stories or pictures related to the 19 additional names to get in touch with them.