Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Paisley's Canal Street

A man was pushed to the ground and kicked by two robbers who stole his bag.

The 56-year-old was standing near a bus stop in Canal Street, Paisley, at about 00:30 on Sunday when the men approached him.

Police said they engaged him in conversation, then grabbed his bag and punched and kicked him.

The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital but he was released after treatment.

The first suspect is described as about 6ft with short hair and gaunt appearance. He was wearing a grey hooded top.

The second suspect is also about 6ft with a gaunt appearance and wearing a dark top.

Both suspects came from the direction of the Canal Bar and ran back towards it following the incident.

Officers are in the process of checking CCTV footage.

Det Stevie Craig, of Paisley CID, said: "I am appealing to people in the area to contact us, particularly those who were in the Canal Bar and the Grill on the Park restaurant.

"It's possible people noticed the two men heading towards the bus stop on Canal Street prior to the incident, or they may have been seen running away after they attacked the 56-year-old man.

"If anyone has any information of if any motorists have dash cam footage, I would urge them to contact us. Your information could prove vital in helping us identify these two suspects."