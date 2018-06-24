Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The art school was seriously damaged by the fire

A fire suppression system was close to being activated when fire tore through the Glasgow School of Art earlier this month, according to a trade body.

The British Automatic Fire Sprinkler Association said huge pumps needed for the water mist system had arrived on site the day before the blaze.

But the body said it would have taken weeks to complete the installation.

The iconic Mackintosh building was gutted by the blaze a week ago last Friday.

Keith MacGillivray, chief executive of the British Automatic Fire Sprinkler Association, told BBC Scotland: "The pumps for the fire suppression system were there at the school of art the day before the fire.

"They are very large pumps so they were delivered in component parts.

"It would have taken some weeks to reassemble the pumps and connect up the pipe work and obviously the water tanks would have had to be connected and put in place as well.

"Everything would also would have had to be tested thoroughly before being made operational."

Building control officers have warned people to stay away from the site of the art school fire.

They revealed concerns about the end walls of the building, which could fall into the street "without warning".

Glasgow City Council has said it is doing everything it can to help local businesses and residents displaced by the fire.