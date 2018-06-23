A man was taken to hospital after being struck in the face with a metal pole during a disturbance in Glasgow.

The victim had been walking in Waukglen Drive, Darnley, at about 15:00 on Friday when a black car - possibly an Audi A3 - pulled up beside him.

The passenger of the car got out and assaulted the man, leaving him with serious facial injuries.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

The suspect is described as white, with short receding hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top and black Lacoste tracksuit trousers.

Door-to-door enquiries have been carried out and detectives are checking CCTV footage from the area for any additional information.

Det Con Mark Hendry said: "We have yet to establish a motive for this attack and the man involved has sustained a serious facial injury.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch, any small piece of information regarding the suspects or the car could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries, helping us establish exactly what has happened and why."