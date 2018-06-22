Image copyright Google

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Glasgow in connection with firearms offences.

It follows the discovery of a large number of firearms at a delivery courier company in Fullarton Drive, Tollcross, on 11 June.

Officers from Greater Glasgow Serious and Organised Crime Unit executed a warrant at Broomhill Drive, in the west end, at 05:00 on Thursday.

The arrested man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Police said the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation.

Det Ch Insp Fergus Hutcheson said: "This operation has resulted in a significant number of weapons being seized, thereby reducing the harm they may have posed.

"We remain committed to protecting the public and we will continue to target anyone involved in criminal activity which potentially causes our communities harm. If anyone has any concerns regarding suspicious or criminal activity they can be assured that police will act."