Former prisoner Dennis Duffy arrested by police

  • 21 June 2018
Dennis Duffy Image copyright Police Scotland/ BBC
Image caption Dennis Duffy was released from Castle Huntly in May last year

Police have arrested a former prisoner who had been missing for a year.

Dennis Duffy, 36, was said to have breached the terms of his licence.

In a brief statement, officers said he was being treated in hospital. His condition is not thought to be serious.

The police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

