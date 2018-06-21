Former prisoner Dennis Duffy arrested by police
- 21 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have arrested a former prisoner who had been missing for a year.
Dennis Duffy, 36, was said to have breached the terms of his licence.
In a brief statement, officers said he was being treated in hospital. His condition is not thought to be serious.
The police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.