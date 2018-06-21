Cars damaged in Land Rover dealership fire
- 21 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of vehicles have been damaged in a large fire at a Land Rover dealership in North Lanarkshire.
Firefighters were called to Taggarts Land Rover in Motherwell at about 23:46 on Wednesday.
Three fire engines were sent to the dealership on Windmillhill Street and found eight cars alight.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said crews left the premises at about 00:15 after putting the blaze out and ensuring the area was safe.