A number of vehicles have been damaged in a large fire at a Land Rover dealership in North Lanarkshire.

Firefighters were called to Taggarts Land Rover in Motherwell at about 23:46 on Wednesday.

Three fire engines were sent to the dealership on Windmillhill Street and found eight cars alight.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said crews left the premises at about 00:15 after putting the blaze out and ensuring the area was safe.