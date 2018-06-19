Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The man police want to speak to is believed to have an Ayrshire or North Lanarkshire accent

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a teenage girl in Glasgow city centre.

The 15-year-old was attacked near a path between Renfield Street and Cowcaddens Road at about 21:20 on 30 November last year.

The man police want to trace is white and was wearing a black North Face jacket, dark trousers and black shoes.

He spoke with an Ayrshire or North Lanarkshire accent.

Det Con Ashleigh Kinghorn, from Greater Glasgow's public protection unit, said: "Prior to the incident, the female had been walking through Glasgow city centre having earlier been with her friend in Renfield Street.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the image to please come forward as it is important that we speak to him as part of our inquiries."