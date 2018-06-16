Image copyright PA

A shortage of GPs in Greater Glasgow will affect out-of-hours health care in the city overnight.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it did not have enough doctors on duty to staff its out of hours centres between 01:00 and 06:00 on Sunday.

Only the Lomond primary care emergency centre at Vale of Leven hospital in West Dunbartonshire will be open.

It means patients requiring urgent medical care could be asked to go to accident and emergency.

A home visiting service will also be available.

But some may be asked to wait until the primary care emergency centres open again at 06:00.

Which primary out of hour centres will be affected?

New Stobhill Hospital

New Victoria Hospital

Royal Alexandra Hospital

Which centres will offer late services?

Five hospital or health centres will be open as normal until 21:00 on Saturday

Drumchapel Day Hospital

Easterhouse Health Centre

Greenock Health Centre

Southern General Hospital

Western Infirmary

Is there any centre unaffected?

Vale of Leven Hospital (operating throughout the night)

Patients are referred to the primary care centres by NHS 24 when their GP surgery is closed and they are too ill to wait until it reopens.

Earlier this year NHS Fife cut their night-time GP service due to staff shortages.

Patients are no longer referred to centres in Dunfermline, Glenrothes and St Andrews between midnight and 08:00. Instead they are sent to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) in Scotland said GPs in Fife were unable to staff the out-of-hours service, beginning at 18:00, as many had not finished their "in hours" shift.

Research undertaken by BBC Scotland last year found that one in four GP surgeries north of the border had at least one vacancy.

The issue had been looked at by the Scottish government, with the announcement in December of an ambition to recruit an extra 800 GPs over the next 10 years.

A new GP contract, which came into force on 1 April, is designed to reduce workload and improve recruitment.

A Scottish government spokesman said the decision on out-of-hours care was an operational one for NHS Greater Glasgow.

He added: "However, NHS staffing has increased by almost 12,000 under this government.

"We recognise the particular challenges faced by out-of-hours services and remain committed to having a high-quality service which fully meets patient needs.

"That is why we invested £10m in 2016 and have provided further investment as part of the £23m Primary Care Transformation Fund this year."