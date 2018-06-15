Two-vehicle crash closes Loch Lomond road

A "very serious" crash involving two vehicles has led to the closure of the A82 road beside Loch Lomond.

The collision took place at about 14:05. Police, fire and ambulance personnel were called to the scene.

The road was initially closed in both directions between Arden and Tarbet, although by 17:00 southbound traffic was able to pass.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 2.05pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A82 between Tarbert and Arden.

"We dispatched our trauma team, special response team, a paramedic response unit and two ambulances to the scene."