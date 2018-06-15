Image copyright Getty Images

A multi-million-pound drug manufacturing "innovation centre" is to be located in Renfrewshire.

The £56m plant near Glasgow Airport is expected to support 80 highly-skilled jobs within five years.

The first centre of its kind in the world, it is also predicted to attract £80m of research and development investment by 2028.

Business minister Paul Wheelhouse said it was likely to be hugely beneficial to the Scottish economy.

And he said the location of the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC) was a "positive endorsement" of Scotland's life and chemical science sectors.

The work carried out at the MMIC is expected to speed up the rate at which new drugs come on to the market.

Global excitement

With funding from both the public and private sector, including £15m from Scottish Enterprise, the project has been developed with input from key industry figures.

Mike Thompson, of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said the MMIC was a "strong signal of intent" from government and industry.

"Medicines manufacturing is no longer the siloed, labour-intensive process of yesteryear," he added.

"This cutting-edge centre instead provides a unique space for academics, research scientists and manufacturing partners to work side by side designing new ways to transition the medicines of the future out of development and into the supply chain.

"Global pharmaceutical companies are already excited about UK science, our world-leading universities and unique research centres and this facility means we now have a manufacturing innovation site to rival anything in the world."

It will be located next to the National Manufacturing Institute for Scotland in the advanced manufacturing innovation district at Inchinnan.

But the decision has sparked anger within North Ayrshire Council, which had hoped to attract the centre to a life sciences park in Irvine.

Council leader Joe Cullinane said the decision was "extremely frustrating".

He said £10m had been invested in site infrastructure at the park to make it ready for new investment like the MMIC.

"With the support of large multi-national businesses, already located there, this would have allowed the MMIC to get up and running immediately," he added.

"We have a strong, dynamic, skilled workforce already in place, with the infrastructure to complement that."

He said he was angry that strong socio-economic reasons for choosing North Ayrshire had been overlooked.

There is one job for every two people of working age in the area and a third of children are living in poverty, he added.

And he demanded a "full disclosure" of the assessment that led to the decision to select the site in Renfrewshire.

"The majority of project finance is coming from the public sector so we have to ask why the UK and Scottish governments have not been bold, strong and taken the decision themselves to base the MMIC in not only the best location but also the area that stands to benefit from it most."