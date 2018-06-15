A man who repeatedly raped a schoolgirl has been jailed for almost seven years.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Allan Galbraith texted the child whenever he wanted sex.

She was just 12 years old when Galbraith began his two-year campaign of abuse and she was too scared to tell anyone what was happening.

Sentencing him to six years and 10 months in prison, judge Lady Rae told him he had destroyed his victim's childhood.

She said he would be supervised for a further three years on release and he was placed on the sex offenders register.

At an earlier court hearing, Galbraith, a father-of-five, admitted raping the girl between January 2016 and February 2018.

The crimes occurred at a house in Glasgow.

The latest hearing was told that, despite pleading guilty, in a pre-sentencing report Galbraith denied "most of what occurred".

'Feared reprisals'

The court heard how Galbraith often baby-sat the girl.

He would send her a text when he wanted sex and that would be her "cue" to go to his bedroom.

Prosecutor Gillian Ross said he ended up abusing her "once a week, sometimes more".

Miss Ross: "She was too young to understand what was happening to her.

"He told her she was not allowed to tell anyone otherwise he would get into trouble.

"On some occasions she threatened to go to the police, but Galbraith became angry and she feared reprisals."

After more than two years, she broke down in tears and revealed her ordeal to her mother.

Police later found Galbraith in his own home, where he was hiding upside down, in a cupboard under a pile of rubbish.

Miss Ross said: "His explanation for having sexual intercourse with the girl was that he had an urge to do so. He accepted he knew what he was doing was wrong."