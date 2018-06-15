Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Khalid Jamal was jailed for six years at the High Court in Glasgow

A doctor who raped a teenager and sexually assaulted another woman has been jailed for six years.

Khalid Jamal, 45, met his victims on a dating website and took them to his home where he invited them to look at his pet fish in his bedroom.

Judge Johanna Johnston told him: "You subjected both of your victims to sexual assaults and raped one of them."

Jailing him, she said both young women had been "profoundly affected" by his behaviour.

A jury convicted him last month of raping and sexually abusing the teenager and sexually abusing the other woman.

'Custodial sentence'

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Jamal continued to protest his innocence and claimed that his two victims had fabricated their evidence.

Before placing the first offender on the sex offenders register, Judge Johnston told him: "As a doctor for many years you served the community and you were involved in charity work, but given the nature of these offences only a significant custodial sentence is appropriate."

His first victim, now 27, had been out with Jamal on a number of occasions.

On Christmas Eve 2013 he attacked her in his flat in Glasgow's Great Western Road after she refused to have sex.

Jamal raped his second victim, then 19, at his "cabin" in Balloch, Dunbartonshire, between April and May 2016.

Earlier, the doctor, who told the teenager he was 24, had picked her up in Glasgow city centre for their first date.

The 19-year-old saw Jamal again that September and he promised to drive her home from a night out.

'Help people'

Instead he took her to his flat in Parkhead, Glasgow, and sexually assaulted her.

Jamal, who also told his first victim he was in his 20s, denied the allegations.

He claimed he had consensual sexual contact with both victims.

In his police interview Jamal told officers he was a doctor and "wanted to help people".

Defence counsel Sarah Livingstone said: "Mr Jamal recognises that offences like these are abhorrent, but he insists that he had been wrongly convicted.

"He was a law-abiding citizen and as a doctor was involved in helping people and was also involved in charity work."

Mr Livingstone said that Jamal, from India, had been lonely since coming to Scotland and had used the internet to meet people.

She added that he claimed he did not go on the internet to target young women.