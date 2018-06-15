Image copyright City of Glasgow

One of the best-known paintings owned in Scotland has returned to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Christ of St John of the Cross by Salvador Dalí had been on loan to the Royal Academy of Arts in London and was later exhibited at the Dalí Museum in St Petersburg, Florida.

The work was painted in 1951 and bought by the City of Glasgow in 1952.

It is now back on display in its purpose-built gallery on the first floor of the Kelvingrove gallery.

Glasgow Life chairman David McDonald said: "After a hugely successful visit to the Royal Academy and the Dali Museum it's wonderful to welcome Christ of St John of the Cross back to Kelvingrove, in time for the upcoming holiday period.

"The must-see painting is one of the best-loved works in Glasgow Museums' entire collection, for both tourists and Glaswegians alike.

"It's certain to captivate the thousands of people who will visit the museum during the summer months."

The painting is an unconventional depiction of the crucifixion, as viewed from above, without nails, blood or the crown of thorns.