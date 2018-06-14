A fifth man has appeared in court charged with shooting at a man in the Scotstoun area of Glasgow, and attempting to murder him.

Jordan Steele, 23, made no plea as he appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He is accused of discharging a firearm at 27-year-old Christopher Beaton at Kingsway Court on 20 May.

Sheriff Alan MacKenzie remanded Mr Steele in custody. He will appear for a full committal hearing next week.

Four men appeared in court on the same charge earlier this week and were remanded.

They were James Clark, 28, Steven Nelson, 27, Stuart Carroll, 23, and Jordan Grant, 23.