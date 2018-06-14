Fire breaks out in Glasgow tower block

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire broke out just before 08:00

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a tower block in central Glasgow.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were called to the block at Commercial Court in the Gorbals just before 08:00.

Witnesses said smoke was "pouring" out of the windows of the flat, which is on the 14th floor of the building.

A large number of fire engines and other emergency vehicles were sent to the scene. It is not known if anyone was injured, but there are reports that five people were rescued.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commercial Court, where a fire has taken hold within the kitchen of the 14th floor property.

"Crews presently remain at the scene."

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken praised firefighters for their work and said five people had been rescued with the fire now brought under control.

She tweeted: "I've had an update from @fire_scot. It looks like this fire has been contained quickly and five people have been rescued. Thanks again to our firefighters for their swift and effective work."

Image caption A large number of emergency vehicles were sent to the scene

Eliot Brown, 19, was evacuated from his flat on the 13th floor.

He said: "I woke up and opened my eyes and saw smoke rising past the window.

"I thought it was mist at first and then after that I heard a knock on the door and it was someone shouting to get out."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "As local MSP for the Gorbals, I'm in close contact with @NewGorbalsHA who are on site.

"The @scotfire-glasgo response is ongoing. I am receiving updates and will offer all possible assistance to any constituents affected."

The fire broke out a year after the Grenfell disaster in London.