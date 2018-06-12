Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Joseph Cullen was choirmaster and organist at St Andrew's Cathedral and St Aloysius' Church in Glasgow during the 1970s and 80s

A church choirmaster and world-renowned conductor has admitted sexually abusing a boy who saw him as a "surrogate father".

Joseph Cullen, 58, targeted the nine-year-old after he joined a choir at St Andrew's Cathedral in Glasgow in 1981.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard he continued to abuse him until 1984.

Cullen, who was also choirmaster at St Aloysius' Church in Garnethill during the 1970s and 80s, has previously been jailed for abusing two other boys.

The court heard the father-of-two called his nine-year-old victim his "special friend" during the time of the abuse.

The youngster was experiencing family problems and described Cullen, from Leeds, as being like a surrogate father despite only being in his 20s.

'That was close'

Procurator fiscal depute Niall McDonald said: "Cullen became more involved in the complainer's life, taking him out on trips, driving him home from choir practice and spending time with him."

Cullen, who won two Grammy awards while working with the London Symphony Chorus, first assaulted the boy in the organ room at St Andrew's Cathedral.

On hearing other people walk upstairs towards them, Cullen left the room before returning and saying "that was close".

The court heard of "several other occasions" when Cullen abused the boy in the same room.

On one occasion, Cullen drove the boy home and asked to see his bedroom, where he carried out another sex attack.

In June 2015, the victim's mother saw information online about Cullen being jailed for 12 months for historical offences against children at the same churches.

'Very successful'

She told her son who contacted the police.

Defence counsel Thomas Ross QC said Cullen had had a "very successful career as a freelance musician".

The court heard Cullen worked as a conductor in America, France, Italy, Ireland and across the UK, including at Westminster Cathedral.

Mr Ross added: "He had a wonderful reputation in that field and as soon as he was arrested on the charges in relation to these matters, all of that was lost."

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence until next month and continued Cullen's bail.