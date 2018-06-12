Man's body found in Glasgow park

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the park at 17:30 on Monday

The body of a man has been found in a park in the east end of Glasgow.

Police were called to Hogarth Park near Edinburgh Road, in the Carntyne area, at 17.30 on Monday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, with a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

Officers remain at the scene with a police cordon at the entrance to the park.