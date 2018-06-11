Four men have appeared in court charged with shooting a man and attempting to murder him in Glasgow.

James Clark, 28, Steven Nelson, 27, Stuart Carroll, 23 and Jordan Grant, 23, allegedly carried out the attack on Christopher Beaton on 20 May.

It is claimed the men discharged a firearm at the 27-year-old at Kingsway Court in the Scotstoun area.

The four, who are all from Glasgow, appeared in private at the city's sheriff court where they made no pleas.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie remanded the men in custody.

They will appear for a full committal hearing next week.