Police search for 'high-risk' missing man

Image copyright Police scotland Image caption Keith Ross has access to a distinctive black Honda motorbike which has numerous skulls painted on it

Police are searching for a "high-risk" man who has gone missing from his home in Motherwell.

Keith Ross, 28, was last seen by a family member on Tuesday 29 May near the A71 at Canderside, South Lanarkshire.

He is reported to have also been seen in the Stonehouse area since that date. Officers have said they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Ross is 6ft tall, of medium build with long, dark hair and a full beard.

He has access to a black Honda CBR motorbike, with the registration number P61 YCW, which has numerous skulls on the paintwork.

Insp Andrew Macdonald, of Motherwell Police Station, said: "There are concerns for Keith's wellbeing as it is out of character for him to go missing, so we are eager to trace him.

"We are carrying out inquiries locally and across the transport network."